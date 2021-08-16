SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Thérèse-De Blainville

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:30 am
The map of the electoral district of Thérèse-De Blainville. View image in full screen
The map of the electoral district of Thérèse-De Blainville. Elections Canada

Thérèse-De Blainville is located north of the city of Laval and borders the district of Terrebonne.

As of 2016, it had a population of 157,103.

The riding contains the towns of Sainte-Thérèse, Lorraine, Blainville and Bois-des-Filion in the Thérèse-De Blainville Regional County Municipality. Prior to redistribution in 2012, the northern half of the riding was part of Terrebonne-Blainville, while the southern half was part of Marc-Aurèle-Fortin.

From 1997 to 2011, the riding, formerly known as Terrebonne–Blainville, elected Bloc Québécois candidate as their MP. However, in 2011, NDP’s Charmaine Borg was elected during Quebec’s “orange wave.”

Trending Stories

The riding went to the Liberals’ Ramez Ayoub in 2015 before going back to the Bloc in 2019 when Louise Chabot was elected.

Arabic, Spanish and Italian are the most common non-official mother tongues in the riding.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Louise Chabot (incumbent)

