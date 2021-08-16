Canada election: Shefford

Send this page to someone via email

A sprawling riding in southern Quebec, the riding of Shefford encompasses most areas directly north of Highway 10 between Chambly and Sherbrooke. The largest population centre in this riding is Granby.

This is one of four ridings in Canada (and one of only two in Quebec) that has stayed in existence since Canada’s first election in 1867.

The riding has been extremely diverse electorally over the years, having elected Liberal, Progressive Conservative, Bloc Québécois, NDP and Social Credit MPs since 1974.

In recent memory, the riding was held longest by former Liberal cabinet minister Jean Lapierre, who held it for the Liberals from 1979 to 1990 before the newly created Bloc Québécois took the helm.

The riding was swept up in the orange wave in 2011 before going Liberal in 2015. Shefford went back to the Bloc in 2019 when Andréanne Larouche was elected.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Andréanne Larouche (incumbent)