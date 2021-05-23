Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed on Victoria Day in Regina

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 7:18 pm
Regina City Hall View image in full screen
A summary of what's open and closed in Regina on the Monday May 24 long weekend. Daniella Ponticelli / Global News

Regina will be marking another Victoria Day subject to coronavirus pandemic protocols.

Although officials have touted high vaccination rates across the province, including in the Queen City, Saskatchewan is still a week away from Step 1 of its “Re-opening Roadmap.”

Private and public indoor and outdoor gatherings remain under significant limitations.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan lays out ‘roadmap’ in reopening from pandemic

What’s open

  • The Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre (12 – 6 p.m.), North West Leisure Centre (12 – 6 p.m.) and Lawson Aquatic Centre (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.) will all be open. Pre-registration is required.
  • Playgrounds and spray pads
  • The city’s four golf courses are open and still booking tee times.
  • Gyms are permitted to operate. Check with specific fitness centres for operating hours and protocols.
  • Restaurants are allowed to offer limited indoor and patio dining. Check in with specific establishments for operating hours and protocols.
  • Stores are allowed to open. Malls are running on holiday hours. The Cornwall Centre, Northgate Mall and Victoria Square Shopping Centre will all be open 12 – 5 p.m.
  • Regina Transit will run Sunday service. Schedules are available online here. Paratransit will operate on a holiday schedule from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Information Centre and RideLine will be closed.
  • Garbage and recycling collection will be as usual. The landfill and yard waste depot will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
What’s closed 

  • Banks
  • Government offices will be closed
  • Regina Public Library branches
  • Saskatchewan Science Centre
  • Royal Saskatchewan Museum
  • RCMP Heritage Centre
  • Canada Post mail delivery service is cancelled
  • Service Regina will be closed on Monday.

For urgent situations such as a water main break or sewer back up citizens can call 306-777-7000.

