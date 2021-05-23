Menu

Health

Alberta Health reports 563 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths on Sunday

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 6:49 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Hinshaw urges Albertans to stay as close to home as possible over May long weekend' COVID-19: Hinshaw urges Albertans to stay as close to home as possible over May long weekend
WATCH ABOVE (May 20, 21): Dr. Deena Hinshaw is urging Albertans to stay close to home and within their household cohort over the May long weekend in order to improve the chances of having less restrictions for the July long weekend.

Alberta confirmed 563 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths from the disease on Sunday.

The deaths included five people from the Calgary zone: Two women in their 70s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 50s. All of the cases included comorbidities except the man in his 50s.

The sixth death was a woman in her 70s in the Edmonton zone whose case included comorbidities.

The province identified 273 new variant cases on Sunday.

READ MORE: Alberta doctors say COVID-19 numbers bring ‘cautious optimism’ amid rising ICU admissions

Alberta Health reported a slight decline in the number of Albertans in hospital and intensive care as a result of the virus from the previous day, with 581 people in hospital and 162 of them in ICU Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta has 14,533 active cases, 207,486 recoveries and 2,176 deaths.

As of Sunday, the Calgary zone has 6,360 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 3,562, the North zone has 2,278, the Central zone has 1,573 and the South zone has 753. There are seven cases in unknown zones.

The positivity rate was eight per cent and 6,944 tests were performed over the previous 24 hours, according to Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

READ MORE: Doctors say Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout failing most vulnerable populations

As of May 22, the government said 2,506,919 doses had been administered, with 46,062 of those doses administered over the previous 24 hours. There are 351,541 Albertans who are fully immunized.

Click to play video: 'Kenney says a summer reopening plan for Alberta is in the works' Kenney says a summer reopening plan for Alberta is in the works
Kenney says a summer reopening plan for Alberta is in the works
