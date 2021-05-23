Alberta Health reports 563 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta confirmed 563 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths from the disease on Sunday.

The deaths included five people from the Calgary zone: Two women in their 70s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 50s. All of the cases included comorbidities except the man in his 50s.

The sixth death was a woman in her 70s in the Edmonton zone whose case included comorbidities.

The province identified 273 new variant cases on Sunday.

Alberta Health reported a slight decline in the number of Albertans in hospital and intensive care as a result of the virus from the previous day, with 581 people in hospital and 162 of them in ICU Sunday.

Alberta has 14,533 active cases, 207,486 recoveries and 2,176 deaths.

As of Sunday, the Calgary zone has 6,360 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 3,562, the North zone has 2,278, the Central zone has 1,573 and the South zone has 753. There are seven cases in unknown zones.

The positivity rate was eight per cent and 6,944 tests were performed over the previous 24 hours, according to Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

As of May 22, the government said 2,506,919 doses had been administered, with 46,062 of those doses administered over the previous 24 hours. There are 351,541 Albertans who are fully immunized.

