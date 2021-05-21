Banff mayor asks visitors to ‘stay home’ ahead of May long weekend amid 3rd wave

For the second year in a row, May long weekend in Banff will be void of the throngs of tourists meandering up her main avenue — or at least that is what the mayor is hoping.

“We are asking Albertans to postpone their travel to the town of Banff at this time,” said mayor Karen Sorensen, “It’s a really difficult message to give, Banff exists as a service center to visitors so many of our businesses are just limping along.”

She added she’s just following the provincial restrictions asking people not to travel.

Banff had a spike in COVID-19 cases earlier in the month but those numbers have dropped drastically. As of Thursday there were 12 active cases. Parks Canada is also recommending people follow the health guidelines but is not oblivious to the great need people feel to be outdoors for their own mental well being. Campsites will be open this weekend and if the weather is nice Parks Canada is preparing for influx of visitors to Banff National Park.

Story continues below advertisement

“Plan ahead to ensure they are self sufficient, the clothing, the equipment, the gear, the food.” said Daniella Rubeling, visitor experience manager for Parks Canada in Banff. “If it’s nice weather we can expect our popular destinations will be busy so have a plan B.”

Use of the backcountry has exploded the past few years and the lack of travel outside the country has only seen it’s popularity grow more, but the influx of newcomers has also meant more rescues.

0:39 Man airlifted off Alberta mountain after bear encounter Man airlifted off Alberta mountain after bear encounter – Apr 19, 2021

Professional mountain athlete Adam Campbell has noticed a lot of newcomers to the backcountry often veer off trail and end up on sketchy terrain they are not prepared to navigate. He said many don’t even have the proper grip on their footwear and can end up in trouble quickly.

“A hiking trail can quickly turn into a scrambling trail, if you start using your hands to get up something that’s climbing.” said Campbell

Story continues below advertisement

“Approach it with a great sense of caution, the backcountry is a dangerous place and things can go south really quickly.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Approach it with a great sense of caution, the backcountry is a dangerous place and things can go south really quickly."

Campbell advising those new to the back country to go with a group, research where your going and the conditions and always make sure you can come down anything you go up.

“Know your margin of risk and if you’re unsure, then just don’t go.”

While the normally bustling streets of Banff Avenue are undeniably quiet, trails and cycling routes have seen a steady stream of enthusiasts on the weekends regardless of the restrictions in place.

1:49 Banff mayor reacts to news Johnson & Johnson vaccine headed to mountain town Banff mayor reacts to news Johnson & Johnson vaccine headed to mountain town – Apr 28, 2021