Are you exempt from Alberta’s COVID-19 face mask law? You now need proof

Alberta will now require anyone who has a medical exemption for wearing a face mask in public indoor places amid the COVID-19 pandemic to carry a letter of proof stating the reason they’re exempt.

Officials have also honed a list of conditions that qualify.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there are limited health issues that absolve Albertans from having to comply with the province’s mandatory face covering law, and said Alberta Health is clarifying those conditions to help prevent viral spread, and make sure people are masking properly.

The health conditions include:

Sensory processing disorders

Developmental delay or cognitive impairment

Mental illness disorders

Facial trauma or recent oral/jaw surgery

Contact dermatitis or allergic reactions to mask components

Clinically significant acute respiratory distress

“Effective today, in order to verify that someone has a medical condition that makes them unable to wear a mask, Albertans with these condition swill require a medical exception letter from a health professional,” Hinshaw said.

“This letter is important to have, especially if requested by enforcement officials for not complying with the legal requirement to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This letter is important to have, especially if requested by enforcement officials for not complying with the legal requirement to wear a mask in indoor public spaces."

She said the letters have to be issued by a nurse practitioner, physician or psychologist.

Hinshaw said Alberta Health received feedback on how to make the provincial public health orders “more enforceable,” and said having letters of proof will support those on the front lines of enforcement to do their jobs.

She also said officials have received reports from both staff and journalists of people “seeking loopholes” in the regulations.

“That’s sometimes challenging our local law enforcement teams to be able to remind people of the importance of following these rules, and the fact that they are not optional — they are mandatory,” she said.

Alberta has seen a number of anti-mask and anti-restrictions protests and rallies in recent weeks, including a large rodeo near Bowden, which have netted charges against organizers of the events.

Hinshaw said similar approaches to medical exceptions to the mask law are already being used in Saskatchewan and Quebec, and Alberta’s move to require a letter of proof was made based on medical evidence.

“This change is not meant to punish people unfairly. It’s meant to ensure anyone who is capable of wearing a mask complies with this public health measure intended to keep us all safe, which is especially important during this third wave.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This change is not meant to punish people unfairly. It's meant to ensure anyone who is capable of wearing a mask complies with this public health measure intended to keep us all safe, which is especially important during this third wave."

In addition to these exemptions, people don’t have to wear a mask indoors in certain circumstances, including if they can’t put on or take off a mask independently, if they are eating or drinking while seated, or if there’s an occupational risk to wearing one.

Hinshaw said more information about what information is needed in an exemption letter will be published online.

“Guidance has been shared with the professional colleges of the health-care practitioners who are authorized to write these letters,” she said.

Alberta’s province-wide mask mandate has been in effect since December 2020, making it the last Canadian province to implement the public health order.