Health

COVID-19 vaccinated Americans can avoid masks in most places, CDC says

By David Shepardson Reuters
Posted May 13, 2021 2:41 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: U.S. CDC unveils new mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans' COVID-19: U.S. CDC unveils new mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: U.S. CDC unveils new mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans – Apr 27, 2021

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places. The updated guidance, the agency said will allow life to begin to return to normal.

Read more: U.S. schools unlikely to push for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines anytime soon

The CDC also said fully vaccinated people will not need to physically distance in most places. The agency also hopes the guidance will prod more Americans to get vaccinated.

The revised guidance is a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, but the agency still recommends vaccinated people wear masks on planes and trains, and at airports, transit hubs, mass transit and in places like hospitals and doctor’s offices.

Click to play video: '‘You’re making a difference,’ says Biden of his mask mandate as he implores citizens to follow their ‘patriotic duty’' ‘You’re making a difference,’ says Biden of his mask mandate as he implores citizens to follow their ‘patriotic duty’
‘You’re making a difference,’ says Biden of his mask mandate as he implores citizens to follow their ‘patriotic duty’ – Feb 19, 2021

The CDC said fully vaccinated people should still wear masks where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, and abide by such rules and regulations, including from local businesses and workplace guidance.

Read more: Vaccinated Americans can now go maskless in these situations, CDC says

In late April, the CDC said fully vaccinated people can safely engage in outdoor activities like walking and hiking without wearing masks but it recommended continuing to use face-coverings in public spaces where they are required.

© 2021 Reuters
