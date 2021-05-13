Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 12:50 pm
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a news conference on COVID-19 and the province’s vaccine rollout in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, . View image in full screen
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a news conference on COVID-19 and the province’s vaccine rollout in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, . Chris Schwarz, Government of Alberta

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon as the province nears another milestone in its vaccine rollout.

Alberta is expected to break the two million mark when it comes to doses administered to residents.

Read more: Delaying 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose can help reduce deaths: study

Before Thursday’s update, Alberta had administered 1,975,341 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 320,751 Albertans had been fully immunized with two doses.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to provide her COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Click to play video: 'Alberta approaches 2 millionth dose COVID-19 vaccine milestone' Alberta approaches 2 millionth dose COVID-19 vaccine milestone
Alberta approaches 2 millionth dose COVID-19 vaccine milestone

On Wednesday, Alberta identified 1,799 new cases of COVID-19 as hospitalizations from the disease continued to rise.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 737 people in hospital with COVID-19, 169 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Read more: Alberta doctors say COVID-19 numbers bring ‘cautious optimism’ amid rising ICU admissions

All Albertans 12 and older are eligible to book a vaccine appointment, which represents about 3.8 million people. Information on how to book an appointment can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagalberta covid vaccine tagAlberta COVID vaccine rollout tagAlberta corornavirus tagAlberta COVID vaccine milestone tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers