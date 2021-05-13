Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon as the province nears another milestone in its vaccine rollout.

Alberta is expected to break the two million mark when it comes to doses administered to residents.

Before Thursday’s update, Alberta had administered 1,975,341 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 320,751 Albertans had been fully immunized with two doses.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to provide her COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

On Wednesday, Alberta identified 1,799 new cases of COVID-19 as hospitalizations from the disease continued to rise.

There were 737 people in hospital with COVID-19, 169 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

All Albertans 12 and older are eligible to book a vaccine appointment, which represents about 3.8 million people. Information on how to book an appointment can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.