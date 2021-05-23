‘These losses touch us all’: Nova Scotia reports five COVID-19-related deaths in last three days

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting two additional COVID-19-related deaths and 74 new cases on Sunday.

A man and a woman — both in their 70s — have died in Central Zone. Things brings the province’s death toll from the pandemic to 79.

“We have reported five deaths in the last three days,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

"For a small and tight-knit province like Nova Scotia, these losses touch us all. I urge everyone to keep doing all you can to protect each other."

There are 61 new cases in Central Zone, nine in Eastern Zone, three in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone.

Meanwhile, 103 people have recovered since Saturday.

The province continues to note there is community spread in Central Zone and the Sydney area. “Areas of concern” include Bridgewater, New Minas, and Kentville. As a result, testing has been increased in those areas.

There are currently 943 active cases. The province’s labs completed 6,890 tests on Saturday.

