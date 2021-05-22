Nova Scotia reports one more death, 64 new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported Saturday that a woman in her 60s has died due to COVID-19. There have now been 77 COVID-19-related deaths in Nova Scotia.

The province also reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 and 116 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 46 were in Central Zone, 10 in Eastern Zone, seven in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone.

The province also said there is community spread in Central Zone and in Sydney. Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread. There are some areas of concern, particularly in Bridgewater, New Minas and Kentville. Testing has been increased in these areas.

As of Saturday, Nova Scotia has 975 active cases of COVID-19. There are 74 people in hospital, including 20 in ICU.

“The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 55 for non-ICU, and 59 for people in ICU,” the province said in a press release.

On May 21, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 8,588 tests.

The province also marked another vaccine milestone on Saturday, administering the 500,000 vaccine dose.

The province said two-thirds of vaccinations now occur in pharmacies. To date, more than 45 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Since April 1, there have been 3,471 positive COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

There are 2,485 resolved cases.