What’s open and closed over the Victoria Day long weekend in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Victoria Day long weekend this year is taking place during a lockdown in Nova Scotia.

The province’s premier and chief medical officer of health have said this holiday weekend won’t be the same as years past — and have reminded people not to socialize in order to keep Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 case numbers in its downward trend.

Generally speaking, Victoria Day is not a statutory holiday or a retail closing day in Nova Scotia.

However, due to the lockdown, non-essential services are already closed and retail stores selling non-essential products are closed to in-person shopping.

Restaurants are also closed to indoor dining, although take-out orders are still available.

Story continues below advertisement

Groceries and alcohol

NSLC: Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday, May 24

Most grocery stores will be open, but could have reduced hours

Halifax Transit bus and ferry services

Halifax Transit buses and the Alderney ferry will be operating on holiday service on Monday, May 24

Garbage

No municipal solid waste collection service on Monday, May 24

Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the municipal recycling plant and municipal composting facility will be closed on Monday, May 24

Parking

On-street parking is free on Victoria Day

Recreation facilities

All sports courts that are open for the season and may be used in compliance with current provincial health orders

Parks, playgrounds and trails are open. Users must follow public health guidelines.

Customer Service Centres

311 contact centre is operating regular hours on Monday, May 24 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The two Customer Service Centres that are providing in-person access to services and payments will be closed on Monday, May 24

2:01 N.S. top doctors says province could ease things up by mid-June N.S. top doctors says province could ease things up by mid-June