Canada

What’s open and closed over the Victoria Day long weekend in Halifax

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 10:28 am
Victoria Day long weekend this year is taking place during a lockdown in Nova Scotia.

The province’s premier and chief medical officer of health have said this holiday weekend won’t be the same as years past — and have reminded people not to socialize in order to keep Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 case numbers in its downward trend.

Generally speaking, Victoria Day is not a statutory holiday or a retail closing day in Nova Scotia.

However, due to the lockdown, non-essential services are already closed and retail stores selling non-essential products are closed to in-person shopping.

Restaurants are also closed to indoor dining, although take-out orders are still available.

Groceries and alcohol

  • NSLC: Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday, May 24
  • Most grocery stores will be open, but could have reduced hours
Halifax Transit bus and ferry services

  • Halifax Transit buses and the Alderney ferry will be operating on holiday service on Monday, May 24

Garbage

  • No municipal solid waste collection service on Monday, May 24
  • Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the municipal recycling plant and municipal composting facility will be closed on Monday, May 24

Parking

  • On-street parking is free on Victoria Day

Recreation facilities

  • All sports courts that are open for the season and may be used in compliance with current provincial health orders
  • Parks, playgrounds and trails are open. Users must follow public health guidelines.

Customer Service Centres

  • 311 contact centre is operating regular hours on Monday, May 24 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • The two Customer Service Centres that are providing in-person access to services and payments will be closed on Monday, May 24
