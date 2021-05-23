What’s open and closed over the Victoria Day long weekend in Halifax

Victoria Day long weekend this year is taking place during a lockdown in Nova Scotia.
The province’s premier and chief medical officer of health have said this holiday weekend won’t be the same as years past — and have reminded people not to socialize in order to keep Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 case numbers in its downward trend.
Generally speaking, Victoria Day is not a statutory holiday or a retail closing day in Nova Scotia.
However, due to the lockdown, non-essential services are already closed and retail stores selling non-essential products are closed to in-person shopping.
Restaurants are also closed to indoor dining, although take-out orders are still available.
Groceries and alcohol
- NSLC: Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday, May 24
- Most grocery stores will be open, but could have reduced hours
Trending Stories
Halifax Transit bus and ferry services
- Halifax Transit buses and the Alderney ferry will be operating on holiday service on Monday, May 24
Garbage
- No municipal solid waste collection service on Monday, May 24
- Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the municipal recycling plant and municipal composting facility will be closed on Monday, May 24
Parking
- On-street parking is free on Victoria Day
Recreation facilities
- All sports courts that are open for the season and may be used in compliance with current provincial health orders
- Parks, playgrounds and trails are open. Users must follow public health guidelines.
Customer Service Centres
- 311 contact centre is operating regular hours on Monday, May 24 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- The two Customer Service Centres that are providing in-person access to services and payments will be closed on Monday, May 24
N.S. top doctors says province could ease things up by mid-June
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments