Saskatoon police investigating Sutherland afternoon stabbing

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a stabbing that happened around noon in Sutherland on Saturday and sent two men to hospital.

The stabbing occurred at a home in the 100 block of 109 St W.

Both men, ages 37 and 39, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-5477.

