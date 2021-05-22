Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police investigating Sutherland afternoon stabbing

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 6:43 pm
Two men sustained minor injuries and were sent to hospital for assessment.
Two men sustained minor injuries and were sent to hospital for assessment. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a stabbing that happened around noon in Sutherland on Saturday and sent two men to hospital.

Read more: Photo of Jeep believed to be involved in hit and run released by Saskatoon police

The stabbing occurred at a home in the 100 block of 109 St W.

Trending Stories

Both men, ages 37 and 39, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigate 2 overnight shootings

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-5477.

