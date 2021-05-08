Saskatoon police investigate 2 overnight shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are investigating two overnight shootings that took place just 20 minutes apart.

Residents in the 500 block of Secord Manor, in the Brighton neighbourhood, reported hearing gunshots around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officers arrived but found no evidence of a shooting. Another resident called almost five hours later, around 8:30 a.m., to report bullet holes in his garage and vehicle.

Officers were also called just after 4 a.m. when two bullets were shot in through a window of a house in the 600 block of Confederation Drive. A statement said people were at home but no one was injured.

The police forensic identification unit is investigating.

The statement said police don’t know if the incidents are connected and are asking residents with any information to contact them at 306-975-8300.