Canada

Tragic end to search for missing hiker in North Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 4:07 pm
A North-Shore rescue team sets out to search for a missing hiker in the Mt. Fromme area on Friday. View image in full screen
A North-Shore rescue team sets out to search for a missing hiker in the Mt. Fromme area on Friday. Global News

The search for a missing hiker on the North Shore has ended in tragedy.

Search crews confirmed Saturday afternoon that a man lost in the area of Mt. Fromme was located deceased.

The man had set out for a hike around 7:30 a.m. Friday with another person.

At some point between the Kennedy Falls area and the summit of Mt. Fromme, the other hiker headed home while the missing man continued onward.

North Shore Recue scoured the mountain overnight with a three-person team and a night-vision equipped helicopter.

Crews had to take extra precautions due to an aggressive bear that attacked a hiker in the same area on Friday.

