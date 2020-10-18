RCMP, search and rescue comb North Shore mountains for Ontario hikers

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP and search-and-rescue crews are scouring the mountains in North Vancouver for a pair of missing hikers.

North Shore Rescue says Anthony Lam and Roya Rasoulian departed from the Rice Lake area around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Their destination was unclear, but crews were working Sunday with information they may have headed into the Hanes Valley search manager Mike Danks told Global News.

North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries said the duo is from Ontario, and that their friends called police when they failed to check in on Saturday.

Read more: Firefighters issue warning after rescuing anglers from Capilano River

“Our officers have been working other angles of the investigation to try to find out a little bit more information about where they were supposed to go and what time they arrived and if they did, in fact, come back and just didn’t contact friends,” DeVries said Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

“But at this point, we believe that they are still lost on the mountain.”

1:40 The search continues this weekend in Manning Park for a missing man The search continues this weekend in Manning Park for a missing man

It’s unclear what the pair packed in with them, but DeVries said crews are operating under the assumption they were not prepared to spend the night in the backcountry.

Read more: North Shore Rescue responds to 3 calls in 24 hours as crews plead for hikers to be prepared

“The North Shore Mountains can be extremely dangerous for people who are unfamiliar with them, and particularly people who do not come to the mountains prepared,” he said.

“They face the possibility of potentially life-threatening situations.”

Anyone with information on the pair is asked to call 911 or North Vancouver RCMP.

Advertisement