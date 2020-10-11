Firefighters issue warning after rescuing fishers from Capilano River

Send this page to someone via email

District of North Vancouver firefighters are using a dangerous rescue Saturday to remind the public about swift-water safety.

Crews were called to the Capilano River — the site of a drowning tragedy just two weeks ago — about 9 a.m. for a group of seven fishers who had become stranded on a sandbar.

Assistant Chief David Dales said firefighters were setting up and working on a plan for either a technical rescue from the Highway 1 overpass or controlled crossing when one of the fishers took the situation into his own hands.

“Against direction, they tried to cross the river and the first fisherman almost drowned,” he said.

“He was very fortunate he made it across, he was completely submerged.”

Firefighters ended up sending rescue swimmers across to secure the fishers.

Dales said the river environment is one of the most dangerous places on the North Shore, said anyone on it should wear a life vest and be prepared for the conditions.