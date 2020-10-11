Menu

Canada

Firefighters issue warning after rescuing fishers from Capilano River

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'Crews perform dangerous rescue on Capilano River' Crews perform dangerous rescue on Capilano River
Crews perform dangerous rescue on Capilano River

District of North Vancouver firefighters are using a dangerous rescue Saturday to remind the public about swift-water safety.

Crews were called to the Capilano Riverthe site of a drowning tragedy just two weeks ago — about 9 a.m. for a group of seven fishers who had become stranded on a sandbar.

Read more: Group visits North Vancouver firehall to thank firefighters who saved them from Capilano River

Assistant Chief David Dales said firefighters were setting up and working on a plan for either a technical rescue from the Highway 1 overpass or controlled crossing when one of the fishers took the situation into his own hands.

Click to play video 'Tubers rescued in Capilano River earlier this week personally thank firefighters' Tubers rescued in Capilano River earlier this week personally thank firefighters
Tubers rescued in Capilano River earlier this week personally thank firefighters

“Against direction, they tried to cross the river and the first fisherman almost drowned,” he said.

“He was very fortunate he made it across, he was completely submerged.”

Read more: Human error cited in Cleveland Dam incident that left one dead, one still missing

Firefighters ended up sending rescue swimmers across to secure the fishers.

Dales said the river environment is one of the most dangerous places on the North Shore, said anyone on it should wear a life vest and be prepared for the conditions.

