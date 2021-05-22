SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Vancouver Coastal Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Richmond Hospital

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 2:44 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 420 new COVID-19 cases, six related deaths' B.C. reports 420 new COVID-19 cases, six related deaths
WATCH: B.C. reports 420 new COVID-19 cases, six related deaths

Seven patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on an acute care unit at Richmond Hospital, prompting Vancouver Coastal Health to declare an outbreak Friday.

The health authority said in a statement that it has closed the hospital’s Unit 4 to new admissions and transfers, and suspended non-essential visits.

Outbreak measures have been put in place including enhanced cleaning and cohorting of staff to affected areas.

Read more: Six COVID-19 deaths, 420 new cases in B.C. as hospitalizations drop again

“Richmond Hospital remains open and is prepared to safely receive and care for all individuals who require urgent and emergent care. Please do not delay in seeking care as this could worsen your condition,” said the health authority in a release.

Contact tracing is underway.

