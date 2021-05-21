Six COVID-19 deaths, 420 new cases in B.C. as hospitalizations drop again

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials reported 420 new cases of COVID-19, along with six additional deaths on Friday.

It brought the seven-day moving average for new cases to 438 — the lowest it’s been since Feb. 18.

Of the new cases, 84 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 240 were in the Fraser Health region, seven were in the Island Health region, 58 were in the Interior Health region and 31 were in the Northern Health region.

There were 319 people in hospital — 107 of whom were in intensive care.

B.C.’s hospitalization rate slid to about where they were six weeks ago.

There were 4,507 active cases.

More than 2.6 million people, representing 50.5 per cent of B.C.’s entire population, have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 141,373 total cases and 1,667 deaths.

B.C.’s “circuit-breaker” restrictions are set to expire on Tuesday, the same day officials are set to lay out their plans to reopen the province amid a mass vaccination effort.

Until then, officials are pleading with British Columbians not to travel over the long weekend.

