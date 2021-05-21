Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - California wildfires threaten Santa Barbara homes, workplaces

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Pandemic perseverance: Calgary dancers earn spots in renowned U.S. training program

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 9:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Pandemic perseverance: Calgary dancers earn spots in renowned U.S. training program' Pandemic perseverance: Calgary dancers earn spots in renowned U.S. training program
COVID-19 restrictions have brought huge disruptions to regular activities for millions of Canadians. But as Gil Tucker shows us, there’s something to celebrate for two young Calgarians who’ve persevered through the pandemic.

COVID-19 restrictions have brought huge disruptions to regular activities for millions of Canadians.

But now there’s something to celebrate for two young Calgary tap dancers who’ve persevered through the pandemic.

Both Laura Donaldson, 25, and Luke Stanich, 20, have earned coveted spots this summer among the very limited places offered in a renowned dance training program in the northeastern U.S.

Read more: Coronavirus: Avoiding the COVID-19 slump, Bhangra-style

Donaldson will be among 11 tap dancers chosen for in-person training at the Jacob’s Pillow dance centre in Massachusetts.

“It’s a really big deal,” Donaldson said.

Stanich is one of 20 tap dancers selected to take part in online training with Jacob’s Pillow.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Hundreds of people from around the world applied to the program,” Stanich said. “It’s just a dream come true that I was able to get in and I’m super excited.”

The two dancers made the cut despite being forced to switch from their usual group studio training to practicing online amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more: ‘This is the new world’: N.S. instructors say coronavirus has changed dance lessons for good

Donaldson and Stanich have trained for many years with dance teacher Tasha Lawson, as part of her Tri-Tone Rhythm Ensemble.

“The biggest thing about the pandemic is it really puts into question: where is your self-discipline and your focus?” Lawson said. “They’ve really dug in, so it’s such a beautiful story in resilience.”

Donaldson will begin her three weeks of in-person training in Massachusetts in late July.

“I have a student visa that will allow me to cross the border — all of the quarantining and testing is just totally worth it,” Donaldson said. “It’s a huge opportunity for me.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagPandemic tagCOVID-19 Pandemic tagtap dancing tagCalgary dancers tagJacob's Pillow tagTri-Tone Rhythm Ensemble tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers