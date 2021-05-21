Pandemic perseverance: Calgary dancers earn spots in renowned U.S. training program

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 restrictions have brought huge disruptions to regular activities for millions of Canadians.

But now there’s something to celebrate for two young Calgary tap dancers who’ve persevered through the pandemic.

Both Laura Donaldson, 25, and Luke Stanich, 20, have earned coveted spots this summer among the very limited places offered in a renowned dance training program in the northeastern U.S.

Donaldson will be among 11 tap dancers chosen for in-person training at the Jacob’s Pillow dance centre in Massachusetts.

“It’s a really big deal,” Donaldson said.

Stanich is one of 20 tap dancers selected to take part in online training with Jacob’s Pillow.

“Hundreds of people from around the world applied to the program,” Stanich said. “It’s just a dream come true that I was able to get in and I’m super excited.”

The two dancers made the cut despite being forced to switch from their usual group studio training to practicing online amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Donaldson and Stanich have trained for many years with dance teacher Tasha Lawson, as part of her Tri-Tone Rhythm Ensemble.

“The biggest thing about the pandemic is it really puts into question: where is your self-discipline and your focus?” Lawson said. “They’ve really dug in, so it’s such a beautiful story in resilience.”

Donaldson will begin her three weeks of in-person training in Massachusetts in late July.

“I have a student visa that will allow me to cross the border — all of the quarantining and testing is just totally worth it,” Donaldson said. “It’s a huge opportunity for me.”