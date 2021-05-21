Menu

Crime

Delta police rolling body-worn cameras out to gang unit in B.C. first

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 5:23 pm
The Delta Police Department is extending and expanding a pilot project with body-worn cameras amid a recent surge in gang violence. View image in full screen
The Delta Police Department is extending and expanding a pilot project with body-worn cameras amid a recent surge in gang violence. Gord Edick/Global News

Delta police are expanding a limited pilot project using body-worn cameras to their team targeting gang and gang affiliates, in what will be a provincial first.

Police say Axon, the camera manufacturer, has told them it will be the first time the devices are regularly worn by front-line officers in B.C.

Click to play video: 'Petition launched to make police body cameras mandatory' Petition launched to make police body cameras mandatory
Petition launched to make police body cameras mandatory – Jun 6, 2020

According to the Delta Police Department, officers have come in contact with several known gang members and affiliates over the last week, interactions where they seized drugs, cash and a sword.

Story continues below advertisement

“The team using the cameras has a mandate to intercept potential gang activity, and interact with those involved in the gang conflict,” DPD Chief Neil Dubord said in the release.

Read more: City of Burnaby looks to equip bylaw officers with body-worn cameras

“We want to do everything we can to reduce the risk of violent behaviour by gang members.”

The DPD has been conducting a limited-use pilot with the Axon cameras since January, which has consisted mostly of use during officer training.

Click to play video: 'City of Burnaby looking to equip bylaw officers with body cameras' City of Burnaby looking to equip bylaw officers with body cameras
City of Burnaby looking to equip bylaw officers with body cameras – Jan 9, 2021

That pilot was supposed to end in May, but with the recent spike in gang-related violence, the Delta Police Board has extended it until September 2021.

On May 1, a B.C. Corrections officer was gunned down in a busy parking lot in North Delta, a killing Delta’s police chief said “all the markings of (being) gang-related.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Movement for B.C. police to wear body cameras builds steam amid anti-racism protests

Delta police will be equipped with eight cameras, worth $8,600 together.

According to the DPD, officers will “follow restrictive guidelines on their use,” which it said will also help keep data storage costs down.

In 2019, British Columbia developed standards for the use of body-worn cameras, but the technology has not been widely adopted.

The City of Burnaby is in the process of potentially sourcing body-worn cameras for some of its bylaw officers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Delta tagGang tagDelta police tagBody-worn cameras tagLower Mainland gang conflict tagGang Crime tagGang Unit tagdelta body worn cameras tagdelta gang unit tagdelta police cameras tag

