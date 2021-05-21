Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog charges Durham officer with assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2021 2:54 pm
Sign for the SIU. View image in full screen
Sign for the SIU. Global News

OSHAWA, Ont. — The province’s police watchdog has charged a police officer east of Toronto with assault.

The director of the Special Investigations Unit says he has reasonable grounds to believe a Durham regional police officer committed a criminal offence after an arrest of a 25-year-old man.

The SIU says Durham regional police officers were dispatched to the Atria Bar and Grill on Oct. 25, 2020 for a reported fight.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario police watchdog investigating death of woman who fell from North York apartment building

It says the 25-year-old man was injured when he was arrested.

Const. Michael Marriott faces one count of assault causing bodily harm and is to appear in court on June 9.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports of death, injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm involving a police officer.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagAssault tagSIU tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagDurham Police tagOntario's police watchdog tagdurham crime tagDurham Officer Charged tagDurham Officer Charged Assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers