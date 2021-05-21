Ontario’s police watchdog charges Durham officer with assault

Send this page to someone via email

OSHAWA, Ont. — The province’s police watchdog has charged a police officer east of Toronto with assault.

The director of the Special Investigations Unit says he has reasonable grounds to believe a Durham regional police officer committed a criminal offence after an arrest of a 25-year-old man.

The SIU says Durham regional police officers were dispatched to the Atria Bar and Grill on Oct. 25, 2020 for a reported fight.

It says the 25-year-old man was injured when he was arrested.

Const. Michael Marriott faces one count of assault causing bodily harm and is to appear in court on June 9.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports of death, injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm involving a police officer.