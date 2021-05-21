Menu

Canada

Kingston golf courses, outdoor recreation reopen in time for holiday weekend

By John Lawless Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 4:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston golf courses, outdoor recreation reopen in time for holiday weekend' Kingston golf courses, outdoor recreation reopen in time for holiday weekend
Golf courses and outdoor recreation is set to reopen, while other businesses have to wait.

Golfers, and other outdoor recreation enthusiasts, are rejoicing at the most recent reopening announcement made by Premier Doug Ford.

On Thursday, Ford gave the green light for golf courses, tennis courts and other outdoor recreation facilities to reopen this weekend.

Read more: What you can do and when under Ontario’s new 3-phase COVID-19 reopening plan

While that is good news for recreation-based businesses, it also means a scramble to opening day.

“We’re thrilled to be open, it’s just a challenge,” says Chris Barber, owner of The Landings Golf Course.

“With the golf course, we have about 36 hours to open. Everything has to get ready, staff have to be brought in, and people have to fill the tee sheet.”

Golfers have been chomping at the bit to get out and hit the links ever since the province closed course down back in April.

This week’s warm weather has only enhanced that temptation to go outside and soak up the sun.

“People are just keen to get out and play,” says Barber.

“That’s part of why we’re thrilled to be open.”

From a medical standpoint, Kingston’s top doctor is also pleased with the province’s phased reopening plan.

He says he favours the province-wide approach, rather than the regional approach. When the regional approach was implemented previously, he says that encouraged people from locked-down areas to travel to reopened regions.

Read more: Kingston, Ont., summer camps prepare for potential season

“I do see the benefit of the decision that they’ve made to have us all work together at the same stages and work in sync,” says Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A.

“Mainly because it’s always threatened us and we’ve always had to deal with outbreaks as a result of travel and movement across Ontario.”

Meanwhile, as golf courses and sports fields are getting ready to reopen, a number of businesses just learned they will remain closed for longer than expected.

Hair and nail salons are in Step 2 of the reopening plan, which is sometime in July.

As for non-essential retailers, it could be at least until mid-June.

