Quinte West man faces drug and firearm charges after incident with air pistol

Quinte West OPP arrested a man in his 30s after receiving reports of a man pointing a firearm in the city.
According to OPP, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses saw someone pointing what looked to be a handgun at another person on Scott Street.
Multiple police officers rushed to the Scott Street home where a replica air pistol and multiple Percocet pills were seized, OPP says.
OPP then charged 31-year-old Frederick Taylor with the following:
- pointing a firearm
- assault with a weapon
- possession of oxycodone
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
He was released and is scheduled to appear at a Belleville court on June 24.
