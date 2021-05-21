Menu

Crime

Quinte West man faces drug and firearm charges after incident with air pistol

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 11:01 am
OPP have charged a 31-year-old man following an incident with an air pistol Wednesday. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a 31-year-old man following an incident with an air pistol Wednesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Quinte West OPP arrested a man in his 30s after receiving reports of a man pointing a firearm in the city.

According to OPP, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses saw someone pointing what looked to be a handgun at another person on Scott Street.

Multiple police officers rushed to the Scott Street home where a replica air pistol and multiple Percocet pills were seized, OPP says.

Man charged following indecent act in Trenton retail store: OPP

OPP then charged 31-year-old Frederick Taylor with the following:

  • pointing a firearm
  • assault with a weapon
  • possession of oxycodone
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

He was released and is scheduled to appear at a Belleville court on June 24.

