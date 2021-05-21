Quinte West man faces drug and firearm charges after incident with air pistol

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte West OPP arrested a man in his 30s after receiving reports of a man pointing a firearm in the city.

According to OPP, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses saw someone pointing what looked to be a handgun at another person on Scott Street.

Multiple police officers rushed to the Scott Street home where a replica air pistol and multiple Percocet pills were seized, OPP says.

OPP then charged 31-year-old Frederick Taylor with the following:

pointing a firearm

assault with a weapon

possession of oxycodone

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

He was released and is scheduled to appear at a Belleville court on June 24.

