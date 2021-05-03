Man charged following indecent act in Trenton retail store: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte West OPP have charged a 50-year-old man following an incident at a Trenton store.

Police say they were called to a retail store on Second Dug Hill Road in the west end Friday around 6:30 p.m.

According to OPP, a man had engaged in an indecent act in the store. He left before police arrived.

Saturday, the man turned himself into the Quinte West OPP detachment, police say.

OPP then charged Matthew Crews with one count of performing an indecent act in a public place.

