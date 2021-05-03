Menu

Canada

Man charged following indecent act in Trenton retail store: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 2:48 pm
A Quinte West man faces charges after allegedly performing an indecent act in a Trenton retail store. View image in full screen
A Quinte West man faces charges after allegedly performing an indecent act in a Trenton retail store. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Quinte West OPP have charged a 50-year-old man following an incident at a Trenton store.

Police say they were called to a retail store on Second Dug Hill Road in the west end Friday around 6:30 p.m.

Read more: Guelph police seek public’s help in indecent act investigation

According to OPP, a man had engaged in an indecent act in the store. He left before police arrived.

Saturday, the man turned himself into the Quinte West OPP detachment, police say.

OPP then charged Matthew Crews with one count of performing an indecent act in a public place.

