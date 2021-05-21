Menu

Canada

Canada Energy Regulator gives green light to Hydro-Québec transmission line

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2021 8:58 am
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building, February 26, 2015 in Montreal. View image in full screen
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building, February 26, 2015 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Hydro-Québec says the Canada Energy Regulator has issued the permit authorizing the construction and operation of the Appalaches-Maine Interconnection line.

The new power transmission line will connect to the New England Clean Energy Connect and carry 1,200 megawatts of Quebec hydroelectricity to New England.

The company says the project now has all the permits required for construction, from Saint-Adrien-d’Irlande in Quebec to Lewiston in Maine.

READ MORE: Hydro-Québec gets green light from province to build Appalaches-Maine power line

Work in Maine on the New England Clean Energy Connect began in February.

Hydro-Québec says work on the Appalaches-Maine Interconnection will begin in the coming weeks.

Commissioning of the project is expected in 2023.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
