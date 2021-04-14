Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Hydro-Québec gets green light from province to build Appalaches-Maine power line

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2021 8:57 am
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building, February 26, 2015 in Montreal. View image in full screen
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building, February 26, 2015 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government has approved construction of the Appalaches-Maine Interconnection Line project to export Hydro-Québec power to New England.

The project will increase the exchange capacity between Quebec and Maine by 1,200 megawatts.

It will connect with the New England Clean Energy Connect project and supply Massachusetts with 9.45 terawatt-hours and Maine with 0.5 TWh of Quebec power per year for 20 years.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Hydro-Québec expands its horizons with massive solar energy project

Hydro-Québec says the decision follows a 20-month environmental assessment process.

The project still requires approval by the Canada Energy Regulator because the power line is part of a transborder initiative.

A CER ruling is expected in the spring, which would allow work to begin soon after. Commissioning is expected in 2023.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Hydro-QuebecMassachusettsMainehydroelectricityCanada Energy RegulatorQuebec energyAppalaches-Maine Interconnection Line projectNew England Clean Energy Connect project

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers