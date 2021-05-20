RCMP seek tips in search for teen with Down syndrome reported missing near Whitecourt

Send this page to someone via email

Whitecourt RCMP issued a plea for tips from the public on Thursday night as they try to find a teen with Down syndrome who was reported missing earlier in the day.

In a news release, the RCMP said they were told 18-year-old Jayden Fincaryk walked away from his family home at 5:48 p.m.

Fincaryk was last seen in the area of Range Road 113 near Whitecourt.

He is five-foot-two and 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information on Fincaryk’s whereabouts is asked to call the Whitecourt RCMP detachment at 780-779-5900 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

