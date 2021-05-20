Menu

Crime

One dead, three in custody after shooting in Nanaimo: Police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 7:59 pm
An RCMP cruiser shown in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser shown in this undated file photo. Callum Smith / Global News

A shooting in Nanaimo Thursday afternoon left one person dead, RCMP said.

Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien said the call came in around 3:30 p.m., prompting a massive response in the are of the Rock City Plaza.

Read more: Public warning issued about 11 gangsters with ties to B.C.’s escalating violence

A parking lot was behind police tape, and a yellow tarp could be seen draped over a silver SUV.

O’Brien said three people had been arrested, and police had seized a vehicle associated to them.

Investigators are also holding “various” scenes around the city, O’Brien added.

More to come…

