One dead, three in custody after shooting in Nanaimo: Police

A shooting in Nanaimo Thursday afternoon left one person dead, RCMP said.
Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien said the call came in around 3:30 p.m., prompting a massive response in the are of the Rock City Plaza.
A parking lot was behind police tape, and a yellow tarp could be seen draped over a silver SUV.
O’Brien said three people had been arrested, and police had seized a vehicle associated to them.
Investigators are also holding “various” scenes around the city, O’Brien added.
More to come…
