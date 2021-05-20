Menu

Crime

Man charged with numerous offences following Bradford, Ont., break-in

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 4:01 pm
On Thursday morning, police executed a search warrant at a Newmarket residence where the suspect lives and placed him under arrest. Police handout

A 22-year-old Newmarket, Ont., man has been charged with numerous offences following a break-in at a Bradford, Ont., home at the end of April.

On Thursday morning, police executed a search warrant at a Newmarket residence where the suspect lives and placed him under arrest.

Read more: Police search for suspects in multi-jurisdictional vehicle and gas thefts

Police also seized a loaded handgun, a pellet gun, a bulletproof vest, about two ounces of cocaine, dozens of pills and prescription syrups, and a large amount of cash, some of which was counterfeit.

The arrest followed a report police received on April 26 that someone had broken into a Bradford residence during a half-hour in which the occupants had left.

Once the occupants returned, they realized that someone had entered their home and taken cash and electronics.

The occupants provided police with the name of a suspected person and officers were able to find evidence to lay charges.

Read more: COVID-19 — Bradford, Ont., restaurant charged for violating emergency order

Farid Rajabi, 22, from Newmarket, was subsequently charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, failure to comply with a recognizance, breach of probation, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of uttering threats, possession of property obtained by crime, breaking and entering, and three counts of possession of an illicit substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Rajabi was held in custody and will appear in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe Police tagBradford tagnewmarket tagSouth Simcoe Police Service tagNewmarket news tagBradford break in tagBradford drug trafficking tagNewmarket drug trafficking tag

