Health

COVID-19: Bradford, Ont., restaurant charged for violating emergency order

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 5:23 pm
Exterior of the South Simcoe police's station in Bradford. View image in full screen
Exterior of the South Simcoe police's station in Bradford. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A restaurant in Bradford, Ont., has been charged after police received a report of a group of people eating and being served inside on Thursday evening.

Under Ontario’s current stay-at-home order, restaurants across the province must close for indoor and outdoor dining and may only provide takeout and/or delivery services.

Gatherings outside of one’s household are also prohibited under the currently emergency orders.

Trending Stories

On Thursday, police were called to Minho Restaurant and Catering on Holland Street West.

Police say the business was served with a provincial offence notice for violating the emergency order.

