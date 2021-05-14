COVID-19: Bradford, Ont., restaurant charged for violating emergency order

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A restaurant in Bradford, Ont., has been charged after police received a report of a group of people eating and being served inside on Thursday evening.

Under Ontario’s current stay-at-home order, restaurants across the province must close for indoor and outdoor dining and may only provide takeout and/or delivery services.

Gatherings outside of one’s household are also prohibited under the currently emergency orders.

On Thursday, police were called to Minho Restaurant and Catering on Holland Street West.

Police say the business was served with a provincial offence notice for violating the emergency order.

1:00 6 charged for anti-lockdown protest in Cobourg, Ont. 6 charged for anti-lockdown protest in Cobourg, Ont – May 3, 2021

Advertisement