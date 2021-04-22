Innisfil, Ont., dance studio charged after staying open amid COVID-19 lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

An Innisfil, Ont., dance studio has been charged after it stayed open during the third wave shutdown with no COVID-19 safety protocols in place, South Simcoe police said.

According to police, numerous complainants reported a non-essential business staying open despite a provincewide state of emergency and stay-at-home order.

On Wednesday, officers attended the High Vibrations Dance Studio in Belle Ewart and served two provincial offences notices under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The charges were laid after police issued a caution last week.

