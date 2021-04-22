Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Innisfil, Ont., dance studio charged after staying open amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 5:07 pm
On Wednesday, officers attended the High Vibrations Dance Studio in Belle Ewart and served two provincial offences notices under the Reopening Ontario Act. View image in full screen
On Wednesday, officers attended the High Vibrations Dance Studio in Belle Ewart and served two provincial offences notices under the Reopening Ontario Act. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Innisfil, Ont., dance studio has been charged after it stayed open during the third wave shutdown with no COVID-19 safety protocols in place, South Simcoe police said.

According to police, numerous complainants reported a non-essential business staying open despite a provincewide state of emergency and stay-at-home order.

Read more: Barrie, Ont., restaurant continues to defy COVID-19 shutdown, stay-at-home order

On Wednesday, officers attended the High Vibrations Dance Studio in Belle Ewart and served two provincial offences notices under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Trending Stories

The charges were laid after police issued a caution last week.

Click to play video: 'Ontarians dread new stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases rise' Ontarians dread new stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases rise
Ontarians dread new stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases rise – Apr 7, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDSouth Simcoe PoliceHigh Vibrations Dance StudioInnisfil dance studio

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers