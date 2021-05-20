Menu

Canada

Off-duty RCMP officer and retired cop together rescue fisherman from capsized boat

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 12:38 pm
Off-duty RCMP officer and retired cop together rescue fisherman from capsized boat - image
RCMP

An off-duty RCMP officer and a retired Mountie together rescued a fisherman from St. Margaret’s Bay after the fisherman’s boat capsized, the RCMP said.

In a release, police said that on May 15 in the afternoon, Sgt. Rick Plume and his wife, retired RCMP constable Lisa Spracklin, were out on their sailboat near Clam Island in St. Margaret’s Bay.

“They were making their way back to shore when they noticed a man in a small fishing boat, who was frantically bailing out water,” the RCMP said.

The man has been fishing mackerel when his boat began taking on water.

As Plume and Spracklin went nearer to the man, his boat began to capsize. The man was able to grab a life jacket just as he fell into the water.

Police said that Plume and Spracklin were able to pull the fisherman into their sailboat after extending their boarding ladder to him.

RCMP View image in full screen
RCMP. RCMP

“Sgt. Plume and Cst. Spracklin provided the man with a warm jacket and helped him out of his wet clothing, as the water was still very cold,” police said.

Plume and Spracklin dropped the man off at his truck near Boutiliers Point, as he did not seem to be experiencing any serious effects from his time in the water.

