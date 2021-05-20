Menu

Canada

Study finds abandoned oil and gas wells place unfair burden on landowners, taxpayers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2021 9:58 am
Click to play video: 'Next wave of Alberta oil site cleanup funding released' Next wave of Alberta oil site cleanup funding released
Alberta and the federal government say another $400 million in funding is available to help clean up inactive oil and gas sites in the province. Tom Vernon reports – Feb 12, 2021

A report from the University of Calgary says the costs of Alberta’s growing stock of abandoned and inactive oil and gas wells are falling unfairly on landowners and taxpayers.

Braeden Larson of the university’s School of Public Policy says the scope of the problem is growing rapidly.

He says more than half of all oil and gas wells in the province no longer produce but haven’t been cleaned up.

Read more: $400M available in next round of funding to clean up orphan oil wells in Alberta

Over the last six years, the number of inactive wells has quintupled and those wells are staying quiet for longer — more than half have been inactive for more than a decade.

Larson quotes earlier research suggesting more than 10 per cent of inactive wells leak.

READ MORE: Oil site cleanup program sees 18,000 applications in 4 days, ‘significantly’ over expectations

Fewer landowners are getting the rent they’re owed, and taxpayer-funded settlements increased twelvefold between 2014 and 2018.

Larson says government well cleanup programs tend to favour what’s convenient for industry.

He says Alberta should consider increasing penalties for offending companies and putting time limits on well cleanup.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
