Economy

Easing rules on transfer of unreclaimed oil wells could speed cleanup, study finds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2021 2:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Solar project seeks to replace abandoned rural oil wells' Solar project seeks to replace abandoned rural oil wells
The RenuWell Project hopes to replace abandoned oil wells on farm properties with solar projects to help subsidize energy costs and support land reclamation in southern Alberta. Emily Olsen reports – Aug 18, 2020

A report says Alberta should lower regulatory barriers that discourage businesses from reusing abandoned oil and gas wells.

The Canada West Foundation says that could include allowing companies to sell off defunct energy infrastructure without completely cleaning it up.

Read more: Alberta officials warned oilpatch faced ‘landslide’ of failures. Then coronavirus struck

The study says that could make it easier for industries involving geothermal power, lithium production or solar energy to use parts of old sites that are still useful.

The foundation says the Alberta Energy Regulator also has to decide how it wants to regulate those industries and how the new ventures could mesh with current oil and gas rules.

Read more: INFOGRAPHIC: Alberta’s inactive, abandoned oil and gas well problem

Regan Boychuk of the Alberta Liabilities Disclosure Project — which monitors the impact of abandoned wells on landowners — calls the plan a way for industry to shift cleanup costs elsewhere.

Boychuk points out that only a small percentage of wells are suitable for geothermal or solar projects.

Read more: ‘Ticking time bomb:’ Alberta group wants aging oil wells to be election issue

Report co-author Juli Rohl says the sites could also be turned into greenhouses or even municipal parks, but acknowledges the plan wouldn’t entirely solve Alberta’s problem with thousands of abandoned wells.

Click to play video: 'Inactive oil and gas wells in Alberta: Part 1' Inactive oil and gas wells in Alberta: Part 1
