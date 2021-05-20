COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 20

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

Ontario government set to unveil gradual COVID-19 reopening plan for province

Premier Doug Ford and members of his cabinet scheduled a news conference at Queen’s Park for 3 p.m. on Thursday to unveil the plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario hospitals call for cautious reopening as stay-at-home order nears end

In a letter to the premier, the Ontario Hospital Association says several factors should be considered in plans to ease restrictions.

The association says vaccination coverage and supply, disease incidence, and an understanding of infection sources are such factors.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 2,400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those:

607 were in Toronto

528 were in Peel Region

181 were in York Region

110 were in Durham Region

69 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The provincial total now stands at 517,090.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,552 as 27 more deaths were recorded.

More than 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far. That marks an increase of 144,986 vaccines in the last day. There are 473,759 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 114,569 variant cases, which is up by 1,810 since the previous day, 684 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by one, and 2,089 P.1 variant cases which is up by 30.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,767 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of one death since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 37 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 52 active cases among long-term care residents 101 99 active cases among staff — up by eight and up by two, respectively, in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press