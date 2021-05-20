SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Here’s what outdoor amenities can reopen in Ontario on Saturday

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 3:43 pm
Victoria Park golf course in Edmonton River Valley on Thursday, April 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Victoria Park golf course in Edmonton River Valley on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Eric Beck, Global News

Outdoor amenities will be allowed to reopen effective Saturday as Ontario unveiled its reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams from Queen’s Park.

Though the bulk of the reopening begins on June 14 after the province hits 60 per cent of Ontarians vaccinated, outdoor amenities will be allowed to open and operate as of Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Read more: What you can do and when under Ontario’s new 3-phase COVID-19 reopening plan

Ontario businesses, critics and experts had been calling for outdoor activities to be reopened after the Ford government shuttered everything as part of the stay-at-home order.

“The great news is that people will be able to launch their boats, they’re going to be out golfing, they’re going to be able to play sports. They’re going to be able to gather with five people outside their family. So this is really good news,” Ford said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The following are allowed to reopen Saturday, though with some restrictions in place:

  • Golf courses and driving ranges
  • Soccer and other sports fields
  • Tennis and basketball courts
  • Skate parks.

No outdoor sports or recreational classes are permitted.

Social gatherings and organized public events will also be expanded to five people, including with members of different households.

Read more: Science suggests low risk of outdoor COVID-19 transmission. Here’s why

“All other public health and workplace safety measures under the provincewide emergency brake will remain in effect,” a release said Thursday.

“I know a lot of people want to move quicker but look where we were at only two weeks ago,” Ford said. “We all want to open up sooner but we have to be cautious.”

As of Thursday, Ontario reported 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 517,090.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagDoug Ford tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagOntario Reopening Plan tagOutdoor amenities tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers