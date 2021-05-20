North Shore Rescue safety video asks hikers to ‘choose your own adventure’

If you’ve ever wondered how well you’d do on an adventure in the backcountry, it’s time to find out.
North Shore Rescue has launched a “survive your own adventure” learning video to educate the public on backcountry safety.
Whether it’s deciding to take a shortcut or letting someone know your travel plans, the video walks people through possible scenarios while hiking with a friend.
“It’s a great starting point for conversations,” explained Mike Danks, team leader for NSR.
“I’ve played it with my daughters, and we were all fully immersed, trying different scenarios together. It’s a highly effective tool for youth and adults with any level of experience,” he said.
NSR has also partnered with the North Vancouver School District to bring the video to students and staff.
With the warmer weather, comes the increase in search and rescue calls, Danks noted, and the organization hopes the video can help lower those numbers.
