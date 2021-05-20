Menu

Canada

North Shore Rescue safety video asks hikers to ‘choose your own adventure’

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'North Shore Rescue calls slackline found on Mount Strachan “extremely dangerous”' North Shore Rescue calls slackline found on Mount Strachan “extremely dangerous”
North Shore Rescue is calling out some backcountry thrill-seekers for setting up a dangerous strunt near Cypress Mountain. As Catherine Urquhart reports, a slackline was set up between two peaks on Mount Strahan Thursday, in air space frequented by the rescue organization. – Apr 17, 2021

If you’ve ever wondered how well you’d do on an adventure in the backcountry, it’s time to find out.

North Shore Rescue has launched a “survive your own adventure” learning video to educate the public on backcountry safety.

Read more: Missing skier and snowboarder located after spending night on Cypress

Click to play video: 'New interactive video aimed at making safer B.C. backcountry choices' New interactive video aimed at making safer B.C. backcountry choices
New interactive video aimed at making safer B.C. backcountry choices

Whether it’s deciding to take a shortcut or letting someone know your travel plans, the video walks people through possible scenarios while hiking with a friend.

“It’s a great starting point for conversations,” explained Mike Danks, team leader for NSR.

“I’ve played it with my daughters, and we were all fully immersed, trying different scenarios together. It’s a highly effective tool for youth and adults with any level of experience,” he said.

Read more: North Shore Rescue warn about danger to crews after slackline strung across two peaks

NSR has also partnered with the North Vancouver School District to bring the video to students and staff.

With the warmer weather, comes the increase in search and rescue calls, Danks noted, and the organization hopes the video can help lower those numbers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
