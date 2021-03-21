Menu

Canada

North Shore Rescue called to Cypress for missing skier and snowboarder

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 21, 2021 12:53 pm
North Shore Rescue gear up to look for a missing skier and snowboarder on Sunday.
Search and rescue crews were called to Cypress Mountain Sunday to look for a missing skier and snowboarder.

North Shore Rescue search manager Peter Haigh said the pair were reported missing around midnight on Saturday.

Haigh said crews do not have a good idea where the two might be, as conditions were too dangerous to begin searching overnight.

North Shore Rescue has also been unable to ping their cellphones.

Crews have been dealing with whiteout conditions and a high avalanche risk.

Haigh said the missing pair and 38 and 42 years old.

A helicopter was being deployed to help with the search.

