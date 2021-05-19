Menu

Environment

Parkland County wildfire west of Edmonton 100% contained

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 2:40 pm
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. View image in full screen
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Alberta Wildfire

A wildfire that’s been burning west of Edmonton in Parkland County for nearly two weeks is now 100 per cent contained.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, Parkland County said the State of Local Emergency has been lifted as the wildfire west of Tomahawk, Alta., is now 100 per cent contained.

Fire crews will remain on scene for at least another week, putting out hot spots.

Read more: ‘There were embers everywhere’: Security cameras show home nearly lost to Tomahawk wildfire

People are still asked to avoid the area and let fire crews work.

“If you’re in the affected area and have not returned your livestock, it is now safe to do so,” Parkland County said in the update.

“We thank residents for their cooperation during this emergency situation.”

Click to play video: 'Sparks, embers rain down on Parkland County home as wildfire rages dangerously close' Sparks, embers rain down on Parkland County home as wildfire rages dangerously close
Sparks, embers rain down on Parkland County home as wildfire rages dangerously close – May 10, 2021

The wildfire started on May 6 and forced several people in the area from their homes. Residents forced to flee the morning of May 7 were allowed to return a day later.

Trending Stories

Read more: Mandatory evacuation order lifted after ‘no significant growth’ to Parkland County wildfire overnight

The fire had grown to about 2,220 hectares in size before it was classified as being held.

Tomahawk is a hamlet located just southwest of Wabamun Lake.

Surveillance camera footage shows sparks and embers raining down on the Parkland County home and yard of Allan Roberts, as the Tomahawk wildfire spread nearby in the early morning hours of Friday, May 7, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Surveillance camera footage shows sparks and embers raining down on the Parkland County home and yard of Allan Roberts, as the Tomahawk wildfire spread nearby in the early morning hours of Friday, May 7, 2021. Courtesy: Allan Roberts
Allan Roberts surveys the fire damage to his Tomahawk property on May 10, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Allan Roberts surveys the fire damage to his Tomahawk property on May 10, 2021. Global News
A wildfire that flared up Thursday near the hamlet of Tomahawk, south of Wabamun Lake in Parkland County, grew overnight in the rural area west of Edmonton. May 7, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A wildfire that flared up Thursday near the hamlet of Tomahawk, south of Wabamun Lake in Parkland County, grew overnight in the rural area west of Edmonton. May 7, 2021. Courtesy: Chantel Cook
A wildfire that flared up Thursday near the hamlet of Tomahawk, south of Wabamun Lake in Parkland County, continued to burn overnight in the rural area west of Edmonton. May 6, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A wildfire that flared up Thursday near the hamlet of Tomahawk, south of Wabamun Lake in Parkland County, continued to burn overnight in the rural area west of Edmonton. May 6, 2021. Global News
A wildfire that flared up Thursday near the hamlet of Tomahawk, south of Wabamun Lake in Parkland County, continued to burn overnight in the rural area west of Edmonton. May 6, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A wildfire that flared up Thursday near the hamlet of Tomahawk, south of Wabamun Lake in Parkland County, continued to burn overnight in the rural area west of Edmonton. May 6, 2021. Global News
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Alberta Wildfire
RCMP blocking off a road due to a wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. View image in gallery mode
RCMP blocking off a road due to a wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Global News
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Courtesy: Heather Bilsborrow Rominick
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Courtesy: Shelly Ryberg
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Courtesy: Melanie Klein Calvert
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Courtesy: Meg Chateauvert
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Courtesy: Breanne Burch
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Courtesy: Melanie Fell
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A wildfire burning near Tomahawk in Parkland County, west of Edmonton, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Courtesy: Melanie Fell
Smoke in the sky over the community of Seba Beach in Parkland County, Alta. on Thursday, May 6, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Smoke in the sky over the community of Seba Beach in Parkland County, Alta. on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Credit: Barb Croteau
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfires tagAlberta Wildfires tagAlberta wildfire tagParkland County tagAlberta Wildfire Season tagTomahawk tagParkland County wildfire tagTomahawk wildfire tagParkland County wildfire contained tagTomahawk wildfire contained tag

