Parkland County wildfire west of Edmonton 100% contained

A wildfire that’s been burning west of Edmonton in Parkland County for nearly two weeks is now 100 per cent contained.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, Parkland County said the State of Local Emergency has been lifted as the wildfire west of Tomahawk, Alta., is now 100 per cent contained.

Fire crews will remain on scene for at least another week, putting out hot spots.

People are still asked to avoid the area and let fire crews work.

“If you’re in the affected area and have not returned your livestock, it is now safe to do so,” Parkland County said in the update.

“We thank residents for their cooperation during this emergency situation.”

2:19 Sparks, embers rain down on Parkland County home as wildfire rages dangerously close Sparks, embers rain down on Parkland County home as wildfire rages dangerously close – May 10, 2021

The wildfire started on May 6 and forced several people in the area from their homes. Residents forced to flee the morning of May 7 were allowed to return a day later.

The fire had grown to about 2,220 hectares in size before it was classified as being held.

Tomahawk is a hamlet located just southwest of Wabamun Lake.