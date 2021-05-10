Menu

Canada

‘There were embers everywhere’: Security cameras show home nearly lost to Tomahawk wildfire

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Sparks, embers rain down on Parkland County home as wildfire rages dangerously close' Sparks, embers rain down on Parkland County home as wildfire rages dangerously close
Surveillance camera footage shows sparks and embers raining down on the Parkland County home and yard of Allan Roberts, as the Tomahawk wildfire spread nearby in the early morning hours of Friday, May 7.

After Allan Roberts and his wife were forced to leave their home in Parkland County due to an incoming wildfire, they watched their security footage as the flames grew closer.

Read more: Evacuation order in Parkland County as wildfire rages west of Edmonton

The evacuation order was issued at around 12:30 a.m. Friday, after a wildfire sprung up Thursday afternoon west of the hamlet of Tomahawk — which is located just southwest of Wabamun Lake.

Roberts said they had been keeping an eye on the fire, setting up sprinklers around their home and RCMP told them about the evacuation.

“It’s pretty surreal,” he said.

“It’s a different feeling because it’s something we worked hard all our life to build. We retired out here.

“It’s tough, but you do what you’re told. The experts have to be able to do their job.”

Click to play video: 'Tomahawk wildfire rages into the night west of Edmonton in Parkland County' Tomahawk wildfire rages into the night west of Edmonton in Parkland County
Tomahawk wildfire rages into the night west of Edmonton in Parkland County

Later Friday morning, Parkland County fire chief Brian Cornforth said the wildfire had grown to more than 1,000 hectares in size and that some structures were lost in the fire overnight as high winds fanned the flames.

As they watched their security feed, the Roberts saw the fire getting closer and firefighters started appearing — in and out of camera shot.

“I think it was about 4:30 when the cameras really started to show and there was just embers everywhere.

“I’m a true believer that the firemen kept us safe. And there’s a young fellow from Fortis who I know moved one of my sprinklers over and protected the back of the house, which is exceptional. I just can’t thank these guys enough. They did an amazing job.”

Read more: Parkland County wildfire grows beyond 2,200 hectares as evacuation order remains west of Edmonton

Late Friday afternoon, the county said fire crews managed to stop the direction of the 2,220-hectare wildfire near Tomahawk, and were working to contain the flames.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire rages west of Edmonton as a windy night is expected' Wildfire rages west of Edmonton as a windy night is expected
Wildfire rages west of Edmonton as a windy night is expected

The Roberts remained glued to their security camera feed, which was still working.

Trending Stories

“We could still see that the house was still standing, which is pretty amazing.

Roberts also credits the asphalt driveway and Hardi board siding for keeping the home protected from the flames.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation order lifted after ‘no significant growth’ to Parkland County wildfire overnight

The evacuation order was lifted just after 11 a.m. Saturday for residents located within the area of Highway 22 and Range Road 63 and between Township roads 510 and 524.

The Roberts family returned home on Sunday.

“We were so tired from no sleep that it didn’t really hit us until yesterday when we actually got to sit and rest for a while.

“It just got surreal. You just go: ‘I can’t believe we’re here and life is good again and it’s normal.’ It’s just amazing because it really shouldn’t be. Someone did something great.”

Click to play video: 'Parkland County wildfire west of Edmonton no longer growing, but still out of control' Parkland County wildfire west of Edmonton no longer growing, but still out of control
Parkland County wildfire west of Edmonton no longer growing, but still out of control

More than 60 firefighters were battling the blaze, including crews from Parkland County, Stony Plain, Brazeau County, Yellowhead County, High Level, Clearwater County and Alberta Forestry, as well as private fire contractors.

“I can’t thank all these people enough,” Roberts said. “I believe they saved our house.”

Sections of the property are scorched — as is nearby Crown land — but the Roberts are grateful their dream home is still standing. They’ve sent a thank you note to the Tomahawk Fire Department as well.

Tomahawk is a hamlet located about 95 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Allan Roberts surveys the fire damage to his Tomahawk property on May 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Allan Roberts surveys the fire damage to his Tomahawk property on May 10, 2021. Global News
Click to play video: 'Crews battle wildfire flares up west of Edmonton near Tomahawk' Crews battle wildfire flares up west of Edmonton near Tomahawk
Crews battle wildfire flares up west of Edmonton near Tomahawk

— With files from Karen Bartko and Caley Ramsay, Global News

