60 bags of trash illegally dumped in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Township bylaw officers are investigating after 60 bags of trash were illegally dumped in Oro-Medonte, Ont., some time between Monday and the early hours of Tuesday.

Officials say the garbage was thrown on 5/6 Sideroad between Line 1 South and Ridge Road West.

Between the timeframe of May 17th and early hours of May 18th, 60 bags of garbage were illegally dumped in the Township on 5/6 Sideroad between Line 1 South and Ridge Road West. If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Township office at 705-487-2171 pic.twitter.com/9JyVIGqJ30 — Twp. of Oro-Medonte (@TwpOroMedonte) May 18, 2021

“It’s hard to say why people do things like this,” said Jenny Legget, a spokesperson with the Township of Oro-Medonte.

“I can tell you that this is certainly the largest volume of illegal dumping the township has seen in a number of years.”

The dumping of 60 trash bags is against town bylaw. Legget said the township has the ability to lay charges of up to $5,000 against the perpetrator if there’s a determination that charges could be laid.

“It does create significant problems for the township from an operational standpoint, but the community as a whole,” Legget said.

“Dumping is a problem. It’s experienced in Oro-Medonte, but it’s also experienced in other communities throughout the province.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Township of Oro-Medonte at 705-487-2171.

