60 bags of trash illegally dumped in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Township bylaw officers are investigating after 60 bags of trash were illegally dumped in Oro-Medonte, Ont., some time between Monday and the early hours of Tuesday.
Officials say the garbage was thrown on 5/6 Sideroad between Line 1 South and Ridge Road West.
“It’s hard to say why people do things like this,” said Jenny Legget, a spokesperson with the Township of Oro-Medonte.
“I can tell you that this is certainly the largest volume of illegal dumping the township has seen in a number of years.”
The dumping of 60 trash bags is against town bylaw. Legget said the township has the ability to lay charges of up to $5,000 against the perpetrator if there’s a determination that charges could be laid.
“It does create significant problems for the township from an operational standpoint, but the community as a whole,” Legget said.
“Dumping is a problem. It’s experienced in Oro-Medonte, but it’s also experienced in other communities throughout the province.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Township of Oro-Medonte at 705-487-2171.
