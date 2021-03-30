Suspicious person incident in Shanty Bay deemed ‘misunderstanding’: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia OPP say an incident involving a “suspicious” person in Shanty Bay on Monday has been deemed a “misunderstanding.”

On Monday afternoon, a young person was walking their dog on Line 3 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., when a vehicle passed by slowly before it stopped and reversed directly behind the young person.

Fearing for their safety, the young person fled to a nearby residence and asked for help.

The person’s neighbour then called the police and the nearby elementary school, which was placed under a hold and secure.

OPP officers responded but didn’t find the vehicle, which was seen driving away, and the school’s hold and secure was lifted.

Officers continued to investigate, patrolled the area and eventually found the vehicle and spoke with its two occupants.

Police then determined the driver reversed his vehicle to look at a nearby property, concluding the interaction was “misinterpreted” and that no threat existed.

