Health

Quebec reports 584 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 11:09 am
Click to play video: '‘Summer of freedom’: Quebec unveils road map to reopening' ‘Summer of freedom’: Quebec unveils road map to reopening
Quebec Premier François Legault is looking forward to a 'summer of freedom' as he unveils his road map to reopening the province, which includes easing rules on face masks. Mike Armstrong reports on how Quebec got through the third wave, and when the province's curfew will be lifted.

Quebec is reporting 584 new cases and eight additional deaths related to the COVID-19 health crisis Wednesday as the province prepares to ease restrictions in the coming weeks.

It is the third day in a row in which the daily tally of new infections is under the 600 mark — a number not seen since last September.

Authorities say one of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while the seven other fatalities were retroactively added to the total.

The vaccination rollout, which is open to all adults, saw another 74,310 doses given. So far, the province has administered more than 4.5 million shots since December.

Read more: Quebec to do away with curfew as province unveils COVID-19 reopening plan

As of Wednesday, about 50.5 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations fell by 18 to 466. This includes 113 patients in intensive care units, a drop of five from the previous day.

Quebec conducted 35,862 tests Monday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Over the course of the health crisis, the province has seen a total of 364,980 cases. The death toll, which remains the highest in Canada, stands at 11,058.

Recoveries, meanwhile, have now surpassed 347,000.

Click to play video: 'Quebec to do away with curfew as province unveils COVID-19 reopening plan' Quebec to do away with curfew as province unveils COVID-19 reopening plan
Quebec to do away with curfew as province unveils COVID-19 reopening plan

With files from The Canadian Press

