Arson investigation underway after 6 vehicles damaged by fire in Dartmouth

Police are investigating after six vehicles were damaged by fire in Dartmouth early Wednesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the suspicious fires at a home on the first block of Walker Street at 12:45 a.m.
It was first reported that two vehicles were on fire, but police say emergency crews determined six were involved and damaged by fire.
Four of the vehicles parked by a residence and two were on the roadway, according to police.
There were no known injuries and police believe the fires were deliberately set.
The suspect is described as a white man, 6’0″ tall who was wearing cargo shorts at the time.
Police say there was also a vehicle seen leaving the nearby area that is thought to be related, which is described as an older model, dark-coloured Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
