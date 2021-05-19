Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Arson investigation underway after 6 vehicles damaged by fire in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 5:21 am
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers. View image in full screen
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers. File/Global News

Police are investigating after six vehicles were damaged by fire in Dartmouth early Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the suspicious fires at a home on the first block of Walker Street at 12:45 a.m.

Read more: Nova Scotia therapist charged with sexually assaulting his female patient

It was first reported that two vehicles were on fire, but police say emergency crews determined six were involved and damaged by fire.

Trending Stories

Four of the vehicles parked by a residence and two were on the roadway, according to police.

There were no known injuries and police believe the fires were deliberately set.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6’0″ tall who was wearing cargo shorts at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Bedford

Police say there was also a vehicle seen leaving the nearby area that is thought to be related, which is described as an older model, dark-coloured Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHalifax Regional Police tagDartmouth tagArson tagHRP tagWalker Street tagDartmouth arson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers