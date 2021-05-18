Truck driver seriously hurt after colliding with crash protection vehicle on Highway 401: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police are continuing to investigate the cause of a two vehicle collision on Hwy. 401 Monday afternoon that saw one person airlifted to hospital and the highway closed to eastbound traffic for several hours.

The incident happened on the eastbound lanes of the highway near West Lorne around 4 p.m. when a transport truck collided into the back of a crash protection truck that had been tailing a road painting vehicle, police said.

The crash sent the driver of the transport truck to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the protection vehicle was not physically hurt.

View image in full screen The collision occurred around 4 p.m. Monday on the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near West Lorne. Ontario Provincial Police

A small post-collision fire sparked a small grass fire nearby that was quickly extinguished, police said in a statement.

Few other details have been released.

Eastbound lanes of the highway reopened around 8:45 p.m.