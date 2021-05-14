Menu

2 Brampton residents killed, 1 injured in Highway 401 crash near Cornwall: OPP

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 10:38 am
One person from Brampton was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while two others were pronounced dead at the scene following a collision on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont., on Thursday. View image in full screen
One person from Brampton was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while two others were pronounced dead at the scene following a collision on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont., on Thursday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A crash on Highway 401 Thursday afternoon near Cornwall, Ont., killed two people from Brampton and left a third with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

OPP responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 between Boundary Road and McConnell Avenue.

Police said a vehicle travelling westbound left the roadway and entered a ditch, striking a culvert. The car then became engulfed in flames.

Two of the occupants, a 55-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, both from Brampton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 46-year-old man, also from Brampton, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

A portion of Highway 401 was closed for the rest of the day but reopened shortly after midnight.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

