2 Brampton residents killed, 1 injured in Highway 401 crash near Cornwall: OPP

A crash on Highway 401 Thursday afternoon near Cornwall, Ont., killed two people from Brampton and left a third with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
OPP responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 between Boundary Road and McConnell Avenue.
Police said a vehicle travelling westbound left the roadway and entered a ditch, striking a culvert. The car then became engulfed in flames.
Two of the occupants, a 55-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, both from Brampton, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 46-year-old man, also from Brampton, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The identities of the victims are being withheld until next of kin are notified.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
A portion of Highway 401 was closed for the rest of the day but reopened shortly after midnight.
Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Comments