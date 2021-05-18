Menu

Crime

Two teens found guilty of second-degree murder of Surrey mechanic

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 3:54 pm
Paul Prestbakmo was stabbed and killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2019. View image in full screen
Paul Prestbakmo was stabbed and killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2019. Global News

Two teen boys charged with the stabbing death of a well-known Surrey mechanic have been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Delphin Paul Prestbakmo, 45, was found stabbed to death in a parking lot near Semiahmoo Centre during the early hours of Aug. 16, 2019.

In court Tuesday, the judge said he believes the two teens acted with intent as they left the house with a knife.

Prestbakmo was stabbed 42 times as he reportedly stepped outside for a cigarette.

He died at the scene.

Read more: Family of Surrey stabbing victim asks for witnesses to come forward

Click to play video: 'Family makes emotional plea for information on murder' Family makes emotional plea for information on murder
Family makes emotional plea for information on murder – Aug 20, 2019

The teens, aged 15 and 16 at the time, were arrested and charged in September 2019.

Trending Stories

Police say the accused and the victim knew each other, having spent time in the same neighbourhood.

Due to their ages, the names of the two suspects are not being released.

Click to play video: 'IHIT investigating fatal stabbing outside Surrey mall' IHIT investigating fatal stabbing outside Surrey mall
IHIT investigating fatal stabbing outside Surrey mall – Aug 16, 2019

The pair was also facing charges for the assault of a White Rock man the same night.

He was seen leaving his White Rock home around 2:30 that morning wearing a camouflage ball cap.

When he returned two hours later, RCMP said surveillance video showed he had “noticeable injuries” and was no longer wearing his hat.

The teens were found not guilty of aggravated assault in this case and the judge said there was not enough evidence to suggest the teens acted together in this case.

Read more: Teens accused in Surrey murder charged with assault on elderly White Rock man on same night

 

