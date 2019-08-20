Crime
August 20, 2019 6:16 pm

Family of Surrey stabbing victim asks for witnesses to come forward

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: An incredibly emotional plea today from the family of a man who was stabbed to death in south Surrey last week. They are asking anyone with information to step up and do the right thing. Sarah MacDonald has the latest on the investigation.

A A

The family of a man found stabbed to death in White Rock has made an emotional plea, urging anyone with information on the case to come forward.

The body of 45-year-old Paul Prestbakmo was found in the parking lot of the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre early Friday.

READ MORE: Man killed in South Surrey drive-thru identified as Hells Angel

On Tuesday, sister Angela Prestbakmo said her family will never forget “his infectious rolling belly laugh, his contagious smile that would light up a room, and his outrageous sense of humour and his love of life.”

Police are calling Prestbakmo’s murder unprovoked but believe he knew the person or persons responsible for his death.

WATCH: Man fatally stabbed behind Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in South Surrey

One man was arrested after a police dog tracked him to a nearby home on 19A Avenue.

He has since been released from custody, but charges are expected to be laid in the days to come.

— With files from Sarah MacDonald

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Lower Mainland
Paul Prestbakmo
Paul Prestbakmo murder
Semiahmoo Shopping Centre
stabbing victim
Surrey
Surrey crime

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.