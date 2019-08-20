Family of Surrey stabbing victim asks for witnesses to come forward
The family of a man found stabbed to death in White Rock has made an emotional plea, urging anyone with information on the case to come forward.
The body of 45-year-old Paul Prestbakmo was found in the parking lot of the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre early Friday.
On Tuesday, sister Angela Prestbakmo said her family will never forget “his infectious rolling belly laugh, his contagious smile that would light up a room, and his outrageous sense of humour and his love of life.”
Police are calling Prestbakmo’s murder unprovoked but believe he knew the person or persons responsible for his death.
One man was arrested after a police dog tracked him to a nearby home on 19A Avenue.
He has since been released from custody, but charges are expected to be laid in the days to come.
— With files from Sarah MacDonald
