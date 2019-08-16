Homicide investigators called to scene of fatal stabbing behind Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

A man is dead in what police say appears to be a targeted stabbing near Surrey’s Semiahmoo Shopping Centre on Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the area around 3 a.m.

At least seven Surrey RCMP vehicles were at the scene Friday morning, and police said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had also been called in to investigate.

Officers cordoned off a large parking lot on the mall’s north side, along with a stretch of 18 Avenue between 152 Street and Southmere Crescent East.

Police also placed an evidence tent over a white tarp in the parking lot.

More to come.

