Crime
August 16, 2019 11:04 am
Updated: August 16, 2019 11:09 am

Homicide investigators called to scene of fatal stabbing behind Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

By Online Journalist  Global News

The scene of a fatal stabbing in South Surrey on Friday.

Courtesy: Mike Hillman
A A

A man is dead in what police say appears to be a targeted stabbing near Surrey’s Semiahmoo Shopping Centre on Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the area around 3 a.m.

At least seven Surrey RCMP vehicles were at the scene Friday morning, and police said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had also been called in to investigate.

READ MORE: Man killed in South Surrey drive-thru identified as Hells Angel

Officers cordoned off a large parking lot on the mall’s north side, along with a stretch of 18 Avenue between 152 Street and Southmere Crescent East.

Police also placed an evidence tent over a white tarp in the parking lot.

More to come.

WATCH: Brazen Surrey shooting sparks fears of reprisal

