Homicide investigators called to scene of fatal stabbing behind Semiahmoo Shopping Centre
A man is dead in what police say appears to be a targeted stabbing near Surrey’s Semiahmoo Shopping Centre on Friday morning.
Police said they were called to the area around 3 a.m.
At least seven Surrey RCMP vehicles were at the scene Friday morning, and police said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had also been called in to investigate.
READ MORE: Man killed in South Surrey drive-thru identified as Hells Angel
Officers cordoned off a large parking lot on the mall’s north side, along with a stretch of 18 Avenue between 152 Street and Southmere Crescent East.
Police also placed an evidence tent over a white tarp in the parking lot.
More to come.
WATCH: Brazen Surrey shooting sparks fears of reprisal
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.