Teens accused in Surrey murder charged with assault on elderly White Rock man on same night

Two teens already accused of murdering a well-known Surrey mechanic are now facing charges for the assault of a White Rock man the same night.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, have each been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident, which happened in the early hours of Aug. 16.

The victim, an elderly man in his 60s, was seen leaving his White Rock home around 2:30 that morning wearing a camouflage ball cap.

When he returned two hours later, RCMP said surveillance video showed he had “noticeable injuries” and was no longer wearing his hat.

Police say the victim was seen in the 1600-block of 152 Street in Surrey shortly before 3 a.m. — close to where 45-year-old Delphin Paul Prestbakmo was found dead around the same time.

Last month, the same teen suspects were charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing, which happened while Prestbakmo was walking near Semiahmoo Shopping Centre.

Police say the 15-year-old has been in custody since Aug. 22, and the 16-year-old in custody since the day before, both for failing to abide by court-imposed conditions.

Due to their ages, the names of the two suspects are not being released. Their next court date is set for Nov. 27.

Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the assault appears to be random and not linked to Prestbakmo’s murder.

He added the elderly victim will need assisted living going forward, and was so badly injured he hasn’t been able to give investigators crucial details like where exactly the assault took place.

White Rock RCMP and IHIT are still appealing for witnesses to the assault to come forward and contact either RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Sarah MacDonald and Jon Azpiri