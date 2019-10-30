Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Teens accused in Surrey murder charged with assault on elderly White Rock man on same night

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 11:23 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 11:25 pm
White Rock RCMP wants to speak to anyone who recognizes this camouflage cap and knows what happened to its owner, who was assaulted on Aug. 16, 2019.
White Rock RCMP wants to speak to anyone who recognizes this camouflage cap and knows what happened to its owner, who was assaulted on Aug. 16, 2019. White Rock RCMP

Two teens already accused of murdering a well-known Surrey mechanic are now facing charges for the assault of a White Rock man the same night.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, have each been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident, which happened in the early hours of Aug. 16.

The victim, an elderly man in his 60s, was seen leaving his White Rock home around 2:30 that morning wearing a camouflage ball cap.

READ MORE: White Rock RCMP seek info on assault that may be linked to Surrey homicide

When he returned two hours later, RCMP said surveillance video showed he had “noticeable injuries” and was no longer wearing his hat.

Police say the victim was seen in the 1600-block of 152 Street in Surrey shortly before 3 a.m. — close to where 45-year-old Delphin Paul Prestbakmo was found dead around the same time.

Story continues below advertisement
Stabbing victim’s family asks witnesses to come forward
Stabbing victim’s family asks witnesses to come forward

Last month, the same teen suspects were charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing, which happened while Prestbakmo was walking near Semiahmoo Shopping Centre.

Police say the 15-year-old has been in custody since Aug. 22, and the 16-year-old in custody since the day before, both for failing to abide by court-imposed conditions.

READ MORE: Two boys, aged 15 and 16, charged with second-degree murder in Surrey

Due to their ages, the names of the two suspects are not being released. Their next court date is set for Nov. 27.

Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the assault appears to be random and not linked to Prestbakmo’s murder.

Man fatally stabbed behind Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in South Surrey
Man fatally stabbed behind Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in South Surrey

He added the elderly victim will need assisted living going forward, and was so badly injured he hasn’t been able to give investigators crucial details like where exactly the assault took place.

White Rock RCMP and IHIT are still appealing for witnesses to the assault to come forward and contact either RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Sarah MacDonald and Jon Azpiri

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPSurreyIHITSurrey crimeWhite RockIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamAssault Victimman dead Surrey stabbingPaul PrestbakmoPaul Prestbakmo murdersurrey bodyassault victim missing hat
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.